DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Delta Township residents are staying active despite the cold weather by training for a 5K indoors at Lansing Mall.



Free Blue Cross Winter Warm-up classes meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at Lansing Mall during winter months

Classes focus on proper running and walking form to reduce injuries and improve efficiency

Training culminates with free Blue Cross Winter Warm Up 5K Walk/Run at Hawk Island Park on March 21

The Blue Cross Winter Warm-up program offers free fitness classes during the winter months, providing a comfortable indoor alternative to outdoor exercise.

WATCH: Free winter fitness classes help neighbors beat cold weather at Lansing Mall

"This is the Blue Cross winter warm-up, we offer this during the winter months," said Cindy Eiseler, who helps coach the classes around the Lansing area.

The classes meet at the Lansing Mall on Tuesdays and Thursdays, focusing on teaching participants proper running and walking techniques. Other locations and times are available, listed here.

"The whole goal of this program is to get people out to move more and move better," Eiseler said.

The training program concludes with a celebration event featuring the free Blue Cross Winter Warm Up 5K Walk/Run at Hawk Island Park on March 21.

