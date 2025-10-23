DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Former Delta Township Supervisor Ken Fletcher was sentenced to 2 years of probation Thursday morning in connection with what authorities described as a sting operation.



Ken Fletcher resigned from his position after 15 years, following his arrest in September 2024.

Fletcher pleaded guilty to using a computer to commit a crime in a plea deal.

The judge ordered probation despite the defense's arguments against it.

Fletcher held the Delta Township Supervisor job for 15 years before resigning in September 2024 after police in Eaton County accused him of sending sexual text messages to a detective posing as a 15-year-old boy on the dating app Grindr.

WATCH: Former Delta Township supervisor sentenced in online sting case

Former Delta Township supervisor sentenced to 2 years probation in online sting operation

Fletcher was initially charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. As part of a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to the felony of using a computer to commit a crime, while the charge of accosting a child for immoral purposes was dismissed.

In court, his lawyers stated Fletcher ended the online conversation soon after the undercover detective posing as a teen said they were 15.

"After a 22-hour conversation with this individual, it took less than 8 minutes for Mr. Fletcher to end it," said Fletcher's attorney, Chris Wickman.

"We ask the court to follow the agreements of the parties and sentence him to no jail to follow the law and not sentence him to probation because he has no assessed risks or needs," Wickman said.

Prosecution responded by asking for probation.

"The original charges are the fact that this defendant, when presented the opportunity to say 'no' or 'I'm out' in regards to knowing the individual was 15 years old, did not," said Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd.

The judge sided with the prosecution and sentenced Fletcher to probation.

"You have a plea deal here that has allowed you to avoid jail time and avoid registry, but based on your conduct, the court is not convinced that the issues that led to this behavior have been adequately addressed, and for that reason, I do believe a probationary sentence is appropriate," Judge Kelly E. Morton said.

Fletcher will not be on the sex offender registry.

We reached out to the Law Firm where Fletcher's attorney works, and Mike Nichols, of Nichols law firm, said he believes Fletcher is relieved that he is through this phase.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.