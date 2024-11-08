Former Delta Township supervisor charged with sex crimes re-elected

Voters re-elected Ken Fletcher as Delta Township supervisor two months after he resigned

Fletcher's resignation came after he was charged with sex crimes in Eaton County

Video shows the township's interim supervisor explaining what happens next should Fletcher decide not to accept the position

Just two months after resigning as Delta Township supervisor, Ken Fletcher has an open door to returning to his post.

Fletcher won re-election after running unopposed in the race by grabbing 69% of the vote over two write-in candidates, according to unofficial results.

Fletcher, who served as the supervisor since 2008, resigned after he was charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes and for using a computer to commit a crime.

Investigators in Eaton County accused Fletcher of sending sexual text messages to an investigators posing as a 15-year old boy on the LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr.

Michigan law requires elected township officials to begin their duties by noon on November 20. If the elected official fails to be sworn in by January 1, the position will be vacated.

Mary Clark, the township's clerk and interim supervisor, says the county would then have 45 days to select and swear in a new candidate.

Clark says the board is still weighing its options.

"The board would choose to take resumes from outside or to simply solicit and appoint a person from outside," Clark said. "We could do a single appointment. We could do an internal appointment."

Fletcher's attorney didn't return Fox 47 News' requests for comment. It's unclear if Fletcher will accept or decline the position. Fletcher is scheduled for another court hearing next week.

Clark says Fletcher can either be sworn in and resign, sworn in and accept, or vacate the position.

She added that if the board doesn't come up with a candidate in 45 days then the county clerk would have to call a special election which would happen in May.

