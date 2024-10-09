Nationally ranked foosball players are hosting a tournament in Delta Township.

The event aims to promote community, sportsmanship, and youth engagement.

Proceeds will go to Foosball Clubs USA's financial aid program for kids.

Michael Stahl, a world champion and executive director, attributes his success to foosball.

Watch the video above to see how the tournament hopes to contribute locally and nationally.



For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Taking a tabletop classic to a whole different level.

"It's camaraderie, it's community, it's sportsmanship and It's learning how to win and learning how to lose" Said Michael Stahl.

The foosball world descending on Delta Township..

"This will be our fourth year running this championship event, however it's the first year we'll be doing this under foosball clubs USA" Said Stahl.

The non-profit organization is running this tournament with a mission in mind having profits go to the organizations' financial aid program.

"We want to use this table as a tool basically for our kids program, that's basically what it's for, to get kids off the street, to get kids interacting with each other, foosball will do that." Said Josh Sarpy, Marketing Advisor, Foosball Clubs USA.

And foosball did do that for Michale Stahl.

"I grew up low income and was lucky to come across this sport and so that's kinda my goal." Said Stahl.

WATCH VIDEO: Stahl talks on family history in Foosball and tells the basics.

Web Extra - Foosball

The Lansing native is now the executive director of the national organization foosball clubs USA.

"Becoming a world champion at 16 and traveling to France, and competing on team USA, being one of the best junior players in the county, I had a table in my High school." Said Stahl.

Now Stahl seeks to do it for others.

"I feel I was born to do this, It changed my life, I don't know where I'd be without it and I'm hoping to have the same impact on other individuals out there specifically the youth." Said Stahl.

Information on the tournament

Tournament Livestream

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

