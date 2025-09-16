Follow-up: Eaton County budget cuts threaten future of local 4-H programs

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — Proposed cuts in Eaton County's new budget could eliminate local 4-H programs, as county commissioners consider removing funding for MSU Extension support staff who coordinate the youth development initiative.



More than a dozen residents spoke at a recent budget meeting in support of restoring MSU Extension funding.

The proposed cuts would eliminate support staff who recruit, train and oversee 4-H volunteers.

County officials cite failed millages as the reason for cuts across multiple departments and partner organizations.

I attended a recent Eaton County budget meeting where more than a dozen residents spoke out in support of restoring funding for MSU Extension, which coordinates local 4-H programs throughout the county.

The proposed budget cuts have raised concerns about the future of these popular youth development programs that have been a staple in the community for generations.

"4-H to me has been a part of my lifestyle," Thela Priesman said.

Priesman has participated in Eaton County 4-H programs for more than a decade and is now a veterinary student at Michigan State University.

"One of my favorite memories is just being a part of the Junior Livestock Association," Priesman said.

She hopes to become a local 4-H volunteer to give back to the program that shaped her development.

"I want to be able to take all of the things that I developed as a younger showman and be able to pass that on to all the future participants in the program," Priesman said.

The proposed county budget cuts would eliminate support staff who are crucial to the program's operation.

"That support is to recruit, interview, train, and oversee volunteers for this very important youth program," Bill Hendrian, MSU Extension District Director, said.

Hendrian told me if the cuts are approved, residents would see significant changes to the program.

"All youth can still participate in some 4-H program, but it would not be the same; they would not be able to participate at the local level as they have in the past," Hendrian said.

When asked if this would essentially mean the elimination of local 4-H programs, Hendrian was direct.

"Leading to its logical conclusion, if we need that 4-H program coordinator position, and the funding for that position is eliminated, then it would eliminate that program locally, yes," Hendrian said.

According to Hendrian, the process would take time and would not be immediate.

County Chairperson Jim Mott provided a statement addressing the situation:

"I understand the disappointment over MSU Extension. But with millages failing, we had no choice but to make cuts everywhere, both inside the County and with partners like MSU Extension. I grew up in 4-H. I hope they can find a way to fill the funding gap because I think their programming is so valuable. I hope to restore these partnerships when resources allow, but that is not right now."

Priesman expressed her disappointment about the potential loss of the program.

"It's kind of sad to think that we might lose something to develop these future leaders and allow me to be able to assist these future kids in getting to that point," Priesman said.

Despite the current outlook, Hendrian remains hopeful that commissioners might reconsider.

"Maybe a commissioner or two will raise a motion and it'll be seconded and they will have a successful vote, that's always possible," Hendrian said.

The board of commissioners is set to potentially finalize the new budget at Wednesday night's board meeting.

In a letter to the board, Hendrian stated that he believes Eaton County 4-H could remain intact if the board approves about $80,000 in total funding for MSU Extension for next year.

