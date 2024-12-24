Flour Child Bakery rises to meet the holiday rush in Grand Ledge

Flour Child Bakery is ramping up preparations for the holiday season, with careful planning and organization to meet the increased demand.

Owner Beth Augustine is baking around the clock, including overnight shifts, to ensure every holiday order is completed.

The bakery has over 200 holiday orders to fill, with thousands of individual items being made to meet the needs of local customers.

Watch the video above to see what it takes to meet demands.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A line around the counter is something that Flour Child Bakery expects as Christmas gets closer.

"Lots of planning, preparations, organization," says Beth Augustine, the owner of Flour Child Bakery.

To meet the needs of those neighbors in line, Augustine is baking while most of us are sleeping.

"Today I will do at least a 24 to 30-hour shift straight, that's every single holiday," she adds.

With over 200 holiday orders and thousands of individual items to make, the kitchen is running full steam ahead. Mixers are mixing, bakers are baking, and doing everything else in between.

Augustine says she wouldn't want it any other way.

"I love doing this, this is exciting, this is fun, I'm very happy doing all of it. I love serving people, I love being part of their story. I love being invited to their table essentially with all of the treats that we serve. It just brings me a lot of joy and happiness," Said Augustine.

Neighbor Zoa Bonofiglio says she's been a customer of Flour Child Bakery since before it even had a name. She credits their dedication with making her life a little easier during the holidays.

"I've sort of given myself permission to let other people do the heavy work, and Flour Child is doing the heavy work for me this year," Said Bonofiglio.

And it's not just adults making the orders. Violet Lund says she's ready to put her order in.

"I'm gonna eat cookies," said Lund.

Flour Child Bakery will be open one last time this year on Christmas Eve from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. distributing holiday orders and selling off their holiday stock.

"I am always so proud of my employees, they work just as hard as me. They pull extra shifts, they come in on their days off to work when asked. We definitely have a strong team here," Said Augustine.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

