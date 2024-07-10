Flour Child Bakery: a community-driven success story in challenging times

Flour Child Bakery continues to expand despite the negative out look of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association survey.

Expansions to the menu and restaurant have taken place since the storefront opening in 2016.

Watch the video to see why Flour Child Bakery continues to grow.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“Its kinda been our favorite cookie date place”

Tina Miller brings and her grand kids are regulars at flour child bakery.

“It’s just a cool place because it’s home town people, it’s cute, comfortable, kinda old time decor.”

While cookies, wraps, and sandwiches continue to be put together inside.

Outside, It's a difficult time for many restaurants.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association survey said 60 percent of restaurants reported having less customer traffic than a year ago.

The survey also found that only nine percent of operators believe that the operating environment will improve.

"We really just work very hard at serving our community and feel that the community wants to support us, when you give back you receive."

And yet, here in Grand Ledge, it seems that Flour Child Bakery has the recipe for growth.

Now with a banquet and event room, and adding 10 new employees through expansion.

“We’ve been able to be in business the past 8 years and expand twice.”

"We really are customer driven. We try to accommodate the customer and listen to them always, I think that's part of our success."

Expansion here is nothing new, they started as a booth at Grand Ledge Farmers Market before opening a storefront in 2016.

“With the expansion, it’s awesome, because when you came in here when it was small, you knew it’s potential was much more than this.”

As Flour Child Bakery continues to grow they couldn't be any more thankful to the community that surrounds them.

"We genuinely appreciate everyone who comes through the door, we get to know them, we remember their orders, we come out and talk to them, you get a personal touch, that you just don't get when your a number going through a line."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

