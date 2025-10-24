Fatal crash claims life of 12-year-old boy in Delta Township

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — A 12-year-old boy from Grand Ledge died after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Delta Township on Thursday night.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:33 p.m. near Willow Highway and I-96, according to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to reports of a serious injury crash in the area.

Investigators determined that a vehicle traveling eastbound on Willow Highway struck the child, who was riding his bicycle. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Eaton County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Team.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office extended its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the child.

Anyone with information that may assist in this investigation is asked to contact Lt. Aaron Campbell at (517) 543-5419.

