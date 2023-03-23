Ever After Opportunities begins prom dress giveaways following last weekend's fashion show

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Last weekend, a group of mid-Michigan high school girls took the run way for a good cause in the Lansing mall. "I just felt like a pretty princess. I just felt like this was the moment I walked in," said one of the girls.

This was the goal for everyone walking in the Ever After Opportunities fashion show last Saturday, March 18.

"'It was really, really exciting to see girls from so many different schools come in and participate," said Rebecca Moccardine, president of Ever After Opportunities

Each of the girls participating the fashion show had different reasons being there. "It's for a very good cause. So like if I can come out here and help promote it. I would love to," said Holt High School junior, Maddy S.

The cause is giving local girls all of these prom dresses free of charge so they can feel beautiful for their special night

"There's so many families that struggle between bills and food, you know, and finding that beautiful dress to make them feel like a princess is often out of reach for a lot of families," said Moccardine.

This is why Moccardine created the Ever After Opportunities organization. She says none of this would be possible without the community. "It's because of women from the community that have come in and donated the dresses. To the girls. My heart is completely full" she explained.

Starting this week, Ever After Opportunities will be giving away dresses every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday to girls who are in need of prom dresses. The organization is also always accepting more community sponsors and dress donations of all sizes.

