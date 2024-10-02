Event at Lansing Community College West kicks off manufacturing days around Lansing

Manufacturing day kicked off at Lansing Community College West with guest speakers.

Leaders hope to inspire more students like Miki Lee who are taking a path into the trades

Watch the video above to see how Manufacturing Day hopes to inspire the next generation of employees at local Lansing manufacturers.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“I love that we do this every year.” Said Andy Schor, Lansing Mayor.

An event to tout the industry that helped build mid-Michigan.

"We are proud to be a manufacturing town and a manufacturing hub." Said Schor

On Tuesday, students at several area schools got a chance to tour today's makers for manufacturing day, and more schools will continue to visit local manufacturers as part of the event throughout the week.

“It's getting students to see things they might not see in school, you can't be what you can't see, It's sending them into factories and letting them experience manufacturing hands-on.” Said Cindy Kangas.

Executive director of the Capital Area Manufacturing Council, Cindy Kangas, says the goal

of this event is to raise awareness of the careers available in manufacturing.

“It's high tech it's robotics it's 3D printing It's a great opportunity for students to see the high-tech part of this” Said Kangas.

Events like Manufacturing Day hope to bring more students like Miki Lee who have found their calling in the trades.

“I really want to go into welding,” said Miki Lee.

She says the path she's taking has guided her future.

“It really feels liberating to kinda know what you're doing and kinda have a path because I know a lot of people before this they have no idea what they're doing for college, so just try everything.” Said Lee.

An opportunity to build the next generation of mid-Michigan.

“Really, it's manufacturing day every day in Lansing,” said Schor.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

