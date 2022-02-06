Elissa Slotkin kicks off her campaign for U.S House District 7

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — U.S Rep. Elissa Slotkin kicked off her re-election campaign in her new district on Saturday in Grand Ledge. She met with constituents and started knocking on doors to get to know the community.

“I’m Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin. I represent Michigan’s 8th district right now, soon to be the 7th District, and we are here to officially kick off our campaign," Slotkin said to supporters.

Slotkin has represented mid-Michiganders in Congress since 2019. She is a moderate Democrat and previously served in the CIA and Department of Defense under President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama.

“I had worked very proudly for Republicans, I had worked very proudly for Democrats, but the tone and tenor of that campaign just felt different vitriolic zero sum. So it's us against them," she said, "and it bothered me.”

During her time in Congress, she says, she has paid special attention to issues surrounding health care and the environment.

Slotkin is running against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in the new district.

