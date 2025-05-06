Eaton County voters weigh public safety millage proposal

The proposed 2.0 mill tax would raise about $10 million in its first year, costing the average homeowner approximately $12 more per month.

County officials say the funding is needed to maintain services like road patrol, animal control, and the prosecutor’s office; critics say the county should tighten its budget instead.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors are voting ahead of the polls opening today.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“We voted yes.”

“Vote no.”

Mixed reactions from neighbors here in Delta Township about today’s public safety millage vote.

“Cut your staff, do whatever you need to do, pay people less,” said Rodrigo Rodriguez, a no voter who’s critical of county spending.

“They don't need 100 million over 10 years. You should focus on how you're spending instead of asking us for more money. We already raise taxes for you guys, like no,” Rodriguez said.

The millage would raise property tax by 2.0 mills for a period of 10 years.

According to the county website, that would be approximately $10,000,000 in the first year—making the $100 million estimate from Rodriguez correct.

On average for neighbors, the county says that cost will be about $12 more in taxes per month.

If the proposal does not pass, county leaders say they would need to make cuts to road patrol, animal control, and the prosecutor's office.

Voters like Debra and Jack Oyler say it's a cost worth paying—they're voting yes.

“Stuff isn’t free. You have to pay for social services,” said Debra Oyler.

The Oylers said they want to keep county road patrol funded and switched their vote after voting no on the tax question on last November's ballot.

“They took the amount down and they got really specific about what it was going to be about. The first time around it was like, ‘Oh, we need some money,’” Oyler said.

Eaton County voters can head to the polls until 8 p.m. tonight. We’ll bring you up-to-date numbers from today’s vote both on-air and online.

