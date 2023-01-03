Eaton County Substance Awareness Advisory Group offering free mental health workshops

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Prioritizing mental health was at the top of many people's New Year's resolutions list, and the Eaton County Substance Awareness Advisory Group is offering resources to make that happen.

The group is offering free classes and workshops for people of all ages. Classes include:



Collective Trauma and Resilience

Coping with Grief and Loss

An Emotional Wellness Workshop for Teens

Helping Teens Cope with a New Reality

All of these classes and workshops are virtual, open to anyone in the community and led by clinical mental health counselors. If you are interested in attending any of these classes, you can visit ECSAAG's link and register.

