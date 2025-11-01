Eaton County Parks hosts Pumpkin Chuck at Fitzgerald Park in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Neighbors in Grand Ledge bid farewell to their Halloween pumpkins Saturday with a dramatic launch from a trebuchet at the 2nd annual Pumpkin Chuck event.



The event featured pumpkin launching via trebuchet at Fitzgerald Park in Grand Ledge.

Families participated in activities including a pumpkin hunt and pumpkin dunk.

All pumpkin remains will be composted at Hammond Farms.

Families gathered at Fitzgerald Park to give their expired Halloween decorations a spectacular send-off.

"Lots of happy families, lots of smiling faces, lots of pumpkin guts," Clara Alderman, event coordinator, said.

The trebuchet launches provided entertainment for attendees of all ages who brought their post-Halloween pumpkins for one final purpose.

"I think it's a really good idea because you have the old pumpkin, you don't know what to do with them, you're not just gonna let them rot, so you can just throw them and stuff like that," Said Brooklynn Kolmodin.

Beyond the main attraction of launching pumpkins, the event featured additional activities including a giant pumpkin display, a pumpkin hunt, and a pumpkin dunk.

"It is nice to see everybody use their old pumpkin in a nice way," said Alderman.

The event organizers emphasized sustainability, with all pumpkin remains being sent to Hammond Farms for composting.

