EATON COUNTY, Mich. — After reaching out to lawmakers about drain project assessments, an Eaton County resident finally got the face-to-face meeting he was seeking with a state representative.



Eaton County resident Jim Billig has been contacting officials about his concerns over drain project assessments.

State Representative Angela Witwer met with Billig and acknowledged thousands of residents share similar concerns.

Some Eaton County residents are receiving assessments ranging from $7,000 to $200,000 for drainage projects.

Last week, I reported on Jim Billig's efforts to connect with officials about his drain assessment bills. Now, that conversation has happened in person.

WATCH: Eaton County resident meets with lawmaker over drain assessment concerns

Eaton County lawmaker meets with resident over drain assessment concerns

"I was surprised Angela came right here today, to talk, and I was invited, I feel honored," Billig said.

Billig was referring to his conversation with State Representative Angela Witwer, which took place after he made phone calls to officials trying to voice his concerns about drain project assessments.

Witwer confirmed that Billig's situation is not unique.

"Jim's concerns are like the concerns of literally thousands of people in Eaton County right now," Witwer said.

According to Witwer, residents across her district are contacting her about significant assessment costs.

"I'm getting calls from all over our district people that are getting assessed from $7,000 to $200,000, and it's not just shocking. It's actually that people are losing their properties during one of the hardest times right now in the United States," Witwer said.

Despite these concerns, Witwer acknowledged the necessity of updating the county's drainage infrastructure.

"The drainage was put in over 100 years ago; it's breaking down, it's too small with the expansion of the state," she said.

However, Witwer believes the approval process for drain projects needs reform to give residents like Billig more input before assessments are issued.

"I want more transparency, I want more communication," she said.

Billig shares this desire for greater involvement in the process and told me he plans to continue advocating for change regardless of his personal financial outcome.

"I'm going to continue to try. If mine doesn't get paid, I won't say that's OK, but I'm anxious for change," Billig said.

I reached out to the drainage office, asking for a comment on how drains are currently handled. The Eaton County Communications Director, Logan Bailey, sent us this response from Drain Commissioner Richard Wagner.

Why are these drain projects necessary now?

Aging infrastructure, flooding concerns, or environmental needs often drive drain projects. Many of the systems in our county were built decades ago and are no longer functioning properly, leading to property damage, road closures, or water quality issues. Through the petition process, projects are reviewed and determined necessary by the Board of Determination, made up of members of the public.

Neighbors have said they are struggling to afford the bills/assessments.

We understand the financial burden assessments can place on residents. The county has secured grant funding for major projects in the recent past and will continue to do so for future projects, but there is no guarantees with state and federal funding for these types of infrastructure projects.

What is your response to calls for more transparency and public input before assessments are issued?

We are required to send official notifications to every address in the drainage district. The Drain Code has a strict process. When a petition is filed, the Drain Commissioner appoints a Board of Determination made up of three property owners who own property in the county but not in any municipalities in the drainage district. The Board holds a public hearing and determines whether the drain or maintenance and improvement of the drain are necessary and whether the municipalities in the drainage district are liable for an assessment at large.

If the Board of Determination determines necessity, a property owner has 10 days to challenge the determination in circuit court. If the necessity is not challenged, there is no other remedy under the Drain Code to stop a project if the proper procedures have been followed.

Do you believe there needs to be a change in the Drain Code?

I am often frustrated at the process laid out in the Drain Code. But reforms that preserve the code's ability to protect communities would require debate, discussions, and support from the local and state levels. Still, we are legally required to work under the parameters of the Drain Code as it exists today.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.