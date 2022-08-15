Eaton County law enforcement to conduct 'Active Violence' training at Grand Ledge High School

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Some Eaton County law enforcement agencies are teaming up to conduct a full-scale "Active Violence" training exercise Wednesday at Grand Ledge High School.

The participating agencies are the Eaton County Sheriff's Office, Grand Ledge Police Department and Grand Ledge Fire Department alongside Grand Ledge Public Schools.

"This is part of our continued effort to prepare and train for an effective multi-agency response to an active violence incident in the tri-county area," the Eaton County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post .

The training will be at 7 a.m. and go until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Grand Ledge High School campus and Neff Elementary will be closed to the public for the entirety of the training exercise. Beagle Middle School and its athletic fields will be closed until noon.

Also, Kent Street between Jenne Street and Green Street will be closed to the public, but people who reside on Kent Street will be able to come and go as needed.

The access drive from Beagle Middle School to M-43 will be closed until noon.

"We are expecting a number of emergency vehicles to be in the area during the exercise," the post said. "We are asking the public to avoid the area if possible and stay clear of the training sites."

