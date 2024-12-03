Eaton County hunter’s first CWD-positive deer sparks local awareness

Joe Wilson, an Eaton County hunter, has been testing his deer for CWD since its detection in Michigan in 2015, with this year marking his first positive result.

CWD (Chronic Wasting Disease) testing is not mandatory, but the DNR encourages it as a way to monitor and manage the disease's spread in Michigan.

Watch the Video above for a message from a local hunter.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“I’ve tested every single deer, for the last nine years, and this is the first one that came up positive” Said Joe Wilson, An Eaton County Hunter.

Joe Wison has been hunting ever since he can remember.

He says he started testing for CWD after it was detected in Michigan in 2015.

“Really when it comes down to a personal level It’s really just all about the meat I am feeding my family is not contaminated with any diseases.” Said Wilson.

A DNR official says their CWD tests are not official food safety tests but results are often used to make a decision on the venison.

According to the CDC, The disease hasn't been shown to infect people but it is still considered a theoretical risk through eating venison.

The Centers for Disease control says testing a deer should be strongly considered, and quote “If your animal tests positive for CWD, do not eat meat from that animal.”

Rachel Cuschieri-Murray is Executive director of the Eaton County Conservation district.

she says neighbors can get the testing kit for free through a partnership with the DNR.

“CWD is here, it’s not going away, and they want people to test for it if they want to.” Said Cuschieri-Murray.

Kits can be picked up at the Conservation Districts office in Charlotte.

A DNR official said testing is recommended and not mandatory but says the testing helps the DNR collect data on CWD. and that's Something Wilson encourages neighbors to be a part of.

“I think it’s extremely important that we protect this resource we have in Michigan, Its a contagious disease that continues to spread, I think it’s really important for us to understand where it is and things that we can try to do to limit that.” Said Wilson.

