Eaton County District one commissioner Tim Barnes resigns due to personal reasons

Eaton County District One Commissioner Tim Barnes has resigned due to personal reasons.

A special meeting will be held on February 6th to potentially appoint a new commissioner to serve the rest of the term ending on December 31 st , 2028.

, 2028. If an appointment is not made a special election will be held.

Board Chair Jim Mott said in a statement:

"We are grateful for the service that Tim Barnes has provided to the community,"

"We understand his decision and wish him the very best. The Board will work swiftly and transparently to try and appoint someone who will continue to serve the needs of the residents of District 1."

The board of commissioners will hold a special meeting on February 6 at 6:00 PM to discuss an appointee. If a majority of the board cannot agree on an appointment, then a Special Election will be held later this year.

In an Email Communications Director Logan Bailey said:

"If an appointment is not made, we believe there would have to be a Special election including a primary, which means August and November of this year."

"The Board is looking internally among networks to find someone interested in the position. They are not currently taking applications."

The Special meeting will be held in the Commissioners Room in Charlotte. The Board invites the public to attend and observe the appointment process.

