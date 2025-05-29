Eaton County, Delta Township in negotiations to preserve patrol services

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Contract negotiations are underway between Eaton County and Delta Township officials in an effort to preserve the Delta Patrol after a public safety millage failed earlier this month.

The county and township released a joint statement Thursday afternoon confirming the negotiations as the current contract is set to expire on September 30.

Any potential agreement will require approval from both the Eaton County Board of Commissioners and the Delta Township Board before finalization.

The Eaton County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a special meeting Friday morning to discuss the budget, where funding for law enforcement services in the county will be addressed.

I will be at the meeting to learn more about the future of law enforcement funding in the county.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

