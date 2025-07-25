EATON COUNTY, Mich. — Eaton County commissioners propose 100% cuts to several community programs Eaton County commissioners held their third special budget meeting in Charlotte where they discussed significant cuts to several outside agencies and programs. The discussions come after the failure of two tax questions on the ballot.



County commissioners are considering 100% cuts to Community Mental Health general services, United Way's 211 service, and MSU Extension.

The Barry-Eaton Health Department funding cut was increased from 25% to 50%.

Final budget decisions are set to be made in September.

County leaders say Eaton County is facing financial difficulties.

WATCH: Eaton County budget cuts could eliminate essential community services

Eaton County commissioners propose 100% cuts to several community programs

Millions in cuts have already been planned for the upcoming budget, and on Friday the board proposed even deeper reductions.

The 100% cuts would apply to general services from Community Mental Health, the Capital Area United Way's 211 service, and the local MSU Extension.

"So we gotta start with cutting these non-mandated services down, focus on our mandated services, build them up to where they can be utilized efficiently and then start adding back in," Brian Droscha, Eaton County Commissioner, said.

Eaton County Chairman Jim Mott explained the difficult position the county is in regarding these cuts.

"It's either some of the outside agencies or it's our employees and reduction of services we provide to the community," Mott said.

The CEO of Community Mental Health of Clinton-Eaton-Ingham Counties noted that under state requirements, the county cannot cut the organization at 100% of general services.

A county communications official says the board acknowledged changes like this could happen, and it will be revisited at a future meeting.

Also at the meeting, commissioners voted to increase the cut to the Barry-Eaton Health Department from 25% to 50%.

"This process, it's tedious, it's long, but we're almost at the finish line so, we'll get it done," Mott said.

At Friday's meeting, officials emphasized the workload being put on remaining county employees.

"So I just want to give him a lot of credit for the work that they've taken on and the fact that they got nothing for doing that," Connie Sobie, County Controller/Administrator, said.

With that in mind, Chairman Mott emphasized employees who decide to stay deserve more compensation.

"If we don't do something for the people that remain, we're doing a disservice, we're being irresponsible," Mott said.

Commissioners are set to revisit the cuts made at this meeting and decide on further cuts at the next budget meeting on August 8th.

Logan Bailey, communications director, shared how residents can participate in the process.

"If you are passionate about a specific program, department, staff person, whatever it might be, talk to your commissioner, go to eatoncounty.org get their contact information come to these meetings they are open to the public, there is public comment," Bailey said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.