Eaton County Board to vote on Delta Patrol agreement

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — The Eaton County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on a Delta Patrol contract that would add jobs, but cost the township around $8 million.

The special meeting starts at 2 p.m. The meeting will enter a closed session before discussing the tentative agreement.

If the board of commissioners passes this contract, it will then go to Delta Township to act upon.

The failure of the public safety millage put this contract in risk of being completely cut. Officials have said a new contract will look completely different to the current one. This is due to funding issues at the county level.

Delta Township patrol services at risk after Eaton County millage fails

Recent cuts have affected law enforcement through open positions being cut, but no cuts to staff have been made official yet. Thursday marks the first official discussion on contract negotiations for Delta Patrol.

Eaton County cuts vacant positions in prosecutor's, sheriff's offices

