Easter Bunny makes their first appearance at the Lansing Mall

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Easter Bunny finally made their first appearance and brought some joy to the Lansing Mall this weekend.

Easter is around corner, and this brought the Easter Bunny out of hiding and into the Lansing Mall for pictures with community members.

"It's fun being here and seeing smiles, and I really love doing this," the Easter Bunny said. "There was a kid. He was so energetic and so funny. I was trying not to laugh because you know, I can't really talk."

"I was asked to bring my company to the Lansing Mall here, which they set up this beautiful set for us, and I just brought my equipment we're offering to kids, they're walking away with a tangible item they're walking away with pictures," said Greg DeMyers, owner of Gregory D Productions.

Events like these also benefit the mall itself as it brings more foot traffic to the Lansing Mall, which has struggled with this in recent years.

"They want to do this experience, so they're going to go on inside of the store. Come out with outfits, matching outfits for their kids, so it definitely brings a definitely a lot more, a lot more traffic," DeMyers explained.

The Easter Bunny will be at the Lansing Mall until April 8, so if you haven't already, be sure to take your family to visit the mall for pictures with the Easter Bunny.

