Early in-person voting for public safety millage underway in Eaton County

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On Saturday, early in-person voting started for residents of Delta Township, Windsor Township, and the City of Lansing in Eaton County.



Early in-person voting for the public safety millage began on Saturday in Delta Township, Windsor Township, and Lansing, with voting continuing through Sunday.

Delta Township Clerk Mary Clark encourages residents to vote in special elections, as they often involve important tax decisions. The next opportunity after Early Voting will be on May 6th.

The special election features one issue on the ballot: the Public Safety Millage.

Delta Township Clerk Mary Clark encourages more voter turnout.

“Special elections, because we’re only open the two days immediately prior, tend to have fewer voters. Lots of voters don’t think that special elections are worth voting in. Special elections are where most tax decisions are made, so I always encourage voters to vote in every election,” Clark said.

Early voting continues through Sunday, May 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., before the election on May 6.

Location: Delta Township Administration Building 7710 W. Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917

