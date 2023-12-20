Driving during the holidays: Grand Ledge police gives tips on safe travel

The days leading up to the Christmas holiday are some of the busiest on the road and police presence is also heavy

We spoke with Lt. Chris Blievernicht

with Grand Ledge PD about tips on driving on the busy roads (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This upcoming weekend is one of the busiest travel times not only in the air but here on the ground as well..... And we talked to Grand Ledge Police about precautions you should be taking

For many of us... Christmas plans include traveling to see family but for lieutenants like Chris Blievernicht

"*laughs* I will be working on Christmas day yes"

Enforcing road safety in our neighborhood

"Through downtown and around the retail stores like Meijer on Saginaw is usually busy"

And with the unpredictable weather here in Mid- Michigan.... Police say driving at a reasonable speed is crucial

"Give yourself a lot of time thats one of the biggest problems right now that everybody is feeling so rushed that they're always in a hurry...."

Lieutenant Blievernicht also recommends that drivers hitting the road stay equipped with safety supplies

"Things like ice scrapers and kitty litter if you get stuck in slippery situation"

According to AAA... Traffic is expected to be heaviest from December 23 to December 30 and Grand Ledge PD will have a heavy presence...

"We certainly want to be visible to the public, we want to make sure they're being safe and we're out there providing that security blanket so everyone can feel comfortable"

Im your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here in Delta Township Fox 47 News

