Driver side-swipes Eaton County Sheriff vehicle

Posted at 6:14 PM, Jul 18, 2024

WEST LANSING, Mich — Eaton County Sheriff dashcam video shows the moment a driver crashed into a Deputy's vehicle near midnight Wednesday evening.

According to the Sheriff's Department, officers were working to clear a semi-truck that had lost control and went into the median.

Fully marked, lighted patrol vehicles were blocking the lanes on westbound I-96 and Mount Hope Highway.

Police say a driver side-swiped the patrol car and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Authorities say alcohol is suspected to be a factor.

Asya Lawrence

