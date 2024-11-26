Downtown Grand Ledge businesses hope for a holiday boost as construction wraps up

Some businesses saw sales drops due to reduced customer access during construction.

This holiday shopping season is extra important to business due to lost revenue some of them saw during construction season.

Watch the video above to see the anticipation leading up to Small Business Saturday.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Let’s rewind quickly. This summer, what was called “Grand Renovation” construction took place to work to enhance the downtown streetscape and public areas in Grand Ledge.

During this construction businesses saw that potential customers had less access to their businesses, impacting parking and sidewalks.

“The streetscape project went great, went off without a hitch.” Said Christopher Edmondson owner of Michigan Rural Records.

“This summer was very painful for us, It was very slow.” Said Stephene Lapp owner of Ledge Craft Lane.

Different experiences with street construction over the summer.

Christopher Edmondson owns Michigan Rural records on bridge street. He’s been happy with the project in front of his store.

“It was just a small piece of time, they’ve done a great job here, they redid our sidewalks.”

But some other businesses have not had the same experience.

Stephene Lapp owns the non-profit Ledge Craft Lane, she says construction cost her valuable business.

“Technically we are down almost 1,700 dollars for the store's portion of sales, even though we have a big day and sell a thousand dollars worth of product in one day most of that money goes to the artist.” Said Lapp.

And just up the street it’s a similar story at Pam Redman’s shop, Pam’s pantry. She says she’s down thousands.

“We had months where we were down 30 to 50%” Said Redman.

Grand Ledge Mayor Keith Mulder recognizes the pain of construction but is positive about the changes the city has seen because of the work.

“And yes you lose some sales, but after it you do hope that you regain it back, you never make it back completely, but, it makes a nicer place to come down and shop.” Said Keith Mulder, Grand Ledge Mayor.

With the loss in sales for some downtown businesses, The big shopping weekend ahead weekend is turning out to be an important one.

“This year more than ever we need people to come down to shop local, shop small, support your local businesses.” Said Redman.

Small Business Saturday can highlight stores like Ledge Craft Lane and Pam’s Pantry, where they’re hoping for more customers

“We Definitely need it per the construction we’ve had in this town.” Said Lapp.

And Black Friday is hoped to be a Highlight for Michigan Rural Records, because it’s also Record Store Day.

“RSD Black Friday always brings a lot of business to be but it also puts people in downtown grand ledge.” Said Edmondson.

