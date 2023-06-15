Discover Yarbble, the new outdoor Scrabble game hidden throughout Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — You may not be too familiar with Yarbble, but once you see it, it's hard to miss.

"It's really nice because it's kind of a big, you know, big board, and you can be a little bit more leisurely with it," said Micah Lowe, creator of Yarbble.

Lowe and his partner created the game just for fun

"My brother-in-law had made one of these giant Scrabble boards for my in-laws, and we've been playing that for a few years just out on the back deck," Lowe said.

Lowe brought the Yarbble idea to work and was surprised at the outcome.

"One day, I was on this call with a guy who owned this business, and he had a bunch of clients, and I was just telling him this thing I was doing for fun, and he's like, 'hey, well, once you get that done, I'll actually order 50 of them.' So I was like, oh, well, maybe we can actually turn it into a business and sell some of these," Lowe explained.

Now, they're promoting it in their community quite literally by hiding the game around local parks.

"I love Grand Ledge. I live here, and it's my hometown. So I want it to be centered around my immediate community. It's an opportunity also for me to meet more people. I got to meet some people that were out and about looking for the for the clues, so it was kind of cool," Lowe said.

All of the boards have been found, including one board that was hidden along with a $200 cash prize, but Micah is looking forward to continue to include his community as he grows the Yarbble empire and hopes to keep the Grand Ledge community engaged with their new game.

