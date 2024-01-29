Detroit to Grand Ledge: Despite the loss, one family celebrates their long time loyalty to the Detroit Lions

There are many ways to watch your favorite team, but this Grand Ledge family has made their garage a game day haven

We visited the infamous Grand Ledge garage Sunday Night as they watched the game that didn't go exactly how they wanted but they aren't losing faith.

Watch the video above for a look inside the exciting (and devastating) night.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It was full of nerves and excitement in Grand Ledge, where Lions fans packed into a garage to root on their team.

"Lets see there's family friends right there," Jim Endres said. "The garage started with just like me, Brett and Mr. B, and its just grown over the years"

It's grown just like their support for the Detroit Lions. When they're not at Ford Field they're piling into their garage, members of the Endres family have been to 24 Thanksgiving games in a row to be exact. Some seasons have been better than others.

"My son asked me years ago dad are the Lions ever going to Super Bowl I said not in your lifetime son, he goes really dad? No Josh," Endres said.

But year after year, they continue to celebrate a team that they love. Even now, after a heartbreaking loss, they'll be ready for another season in their Grand Ledge garage.

"I love my Lions I still watch them they lost we kept true and kept watching them."

