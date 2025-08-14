DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Lions gear is flying off the racks as the football season kicks off — and the sales are just getting started at a Delta Township sports apparel store.



Detroit Lions and Tigers' success has led to a tripling of orders and sales at Lansing Athletics.

Local fans are shopping for jerseys and gear with high expectations for both teams this season.

The store owner says the recent success of Detroit sports teams has "rejuvenated" his business.

Rosie DeLaCruz and her son were among many shoppers at Lansing Athletics looking for Detroit sports gear.

WATCH: Detroit sports success fuels local merchandise sales boom

Detroit sports success drives surge in fan gear sales in Delta Township

"He just wanted it, he's been wanting it since last year," DeLaCruz said.

Her son was clear about his motivation: "So, I can have it on to watch the Lions play."

They weren't the only ones shopping for Lions gear. Delta Township resident Todd Siemon was shopping for family members.

"We're here for Lions day, so I did buy some Lions material, I'm gonna wear it, my mom wears it, she's 95 ½ years old, she's a loyal rooter, my brothers rooting for the Lions," Siemon said.

Al Salas, owner of Lansing Athletics, says a majority of their sales used to be custom apparel, but recently that has changed.

"It started 2 years ago when the Lions started having that winning streak at the end, we've seen the difference, and this year it's more because we have another team, the Tigers are doing good also," Salas said.

Salas says good Detroit sports teams mean good business, creating a time for his store to thrive.

"By this happening now to us, it has rejuvenated us," Salas said.

The impact on his business has been substantial: "We have not only doubled, but in certain instances, like the Tigers and the Lions, we're tripling our orders and tripling our sales."

After decades of following Detroit sports, Siemon sees a long-awaited momentum building across the teams.

"The Tigers are hot. You know that they're also very faithful Tiger and Lion fans. It's an exciting time that has been a long time coming," Siemon said.

Fans expressed high expectations for the Lions this season.

"We're excited, hoping to go to the Super Bowl this year," DeLaCruz said.

"I really believe they're going all the way to the Super Bowl," said Salas.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.