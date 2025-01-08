Detroit Lions’ success drives merchandise sales surge in Delta Township

The Detroit Lions' success is driving a surge in demand for team merchandise, boosting sales at Lansing Athletics in Delta Township.

Owner Al Salas reports a shift in business, with Lions gear sales tripling and surpassing their usual focus on personalized clothing and embroidery.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors are shopping for their Lions Gear.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“Merchandise is flying off the shelves, it gets out of the door before I can get it in.” Said Al Salas, Owner of Lansing Athletics.

Customers coming in boasting the lion's success as a main factor for their purchases.

“They're finally doing good. I’ve been a fan since you got made fun of for being a fan.” Said Paul Magyar, Lions Fan.

“That’s about 75% of my business to 80% sometimes and right now it’s leveled off, it’s the other way around, because of the Lions success we have tripled our sales in Lions merchandise.” Said Salas.

WATCH VIDEO: How store owner Al Salas became a Lions fan.

Web extra

And keeping the merchandise on the shelves is bringing customers in.

Carlos Hill is in the middle of his move back to Detroit, He stopped in to grab some gear before heading back

“You can’t find nothing in Detroit with the Lions logo on it, nothing, not a flag, not a post-it for the window, they have nothing, so to come to Lansing and see they got all this stuff out here, yeah, this is the place to come get it right now.” Said Hill.

To stay stocked up, Salas told me that he has made bigger and more frequent orders for Lions Gear.

“I’ve been ordering every other week, every other day, once i see my merchandise go low I order it.” Said Salas.

Leaving fans with a big decision on what Jersey to buy.

“Since you said everyone is getting this one I want to be in style”

