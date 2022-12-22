Delta Townships Parks and Recreation introduces a master plan with many changes and additions

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Exciting changes and additions are coming to Delta Townships parks this upcoming year.

Delta Township laid them all out in their Parks and Recreation Master Plan

On December 19h, the township board held a public hearing at the board of trustees meeting for the adoption of their Parks and Recreation Master Plan. The master plan is described as" a guide for the future development of recreation facilities in Delta Township.

Delta Township Parks and Rec plans for an expansion of non motorized trails, improvement of a number of existing facilities, a BMX bike course, outdoor gym and much more. Majority of these additions came from input from the community through numerous survey's, open houses and public hearings.

The 93 page plan detailed the extensive list of updates and new construction planned to begin in 2023, the Township plans to complete this action plan over the course of a five year period ending in 2027.

