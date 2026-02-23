Delta Township's Fit and Frosty event brings hundreds to Mount Hope Park for winter fun

A fresh snowfall set the perfect scene for Delta Township's second annual Fit and Frosty event Sunday at Mount Hope Park, where a couple hundred neighbors came out to sled, play games and embrace the winter season together.

Organizers planned a full afternoon of activities aimed at helping neighbors stay active and get outside during the colder months.

Erica Gupton, one of the event's organizers, said the timing of the snowfall felt like a welcome surprise.

"I woke up this morning, I text Cathy I'm like, we have snow!"

Fellow organizer Cathy Sobczyk said the afternoon was packed with something for everyone.

"We had music and pictures and sledding and games," Sobczyk said.

Families bundled up and headed out to make the most of the winter fun. I met two neighbors who spent the afternoon sledding and playing together at the park, including Mason Brush, who had a clear favorite part of the day.

"My favorite activity was playing on the slides and the playground," Brush said.

Brush is already looking ahead to warmer days.

"I'm kinda hoping for spring so we can play in the hot summer," Brush said.

With warmer weather on the horizon, Sobczyk said the community can expect even more opportunities to gather throughout the year.

"We have events year round, so we have many more coming up this year. So it's just important for us to get our community together and get people outside, " Sobczyk said.

