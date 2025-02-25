Delta Township waits as LG negotiates Ultium battery plant acquisition

With GM selling its stake in the Ultium battery plant to LG Energy Solution, the plant's future depends on LG's acquisition and potential large orders, including a potential deal with Toyota.

Local businesses like Tony M’s have seen increased traffic due to major construction projects like the Ultium battery plant in Delta Township, they hope to see workers continue the trend.

Watch the video above to see the potential the battery plant has for Delta Township.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Construction of facilities like the Amazon fulfillment center and Ultium battery plant here in Delta Township has brought business to Tony M’s.

“A lot of muddy boots come here at those times,” owner Tamara Farrell said.

She is hoping that the buzz continues as construction stops and employees start.

“A lot of them will be going by to go to work, so, I hope they notice our sign out there.”

But the opening has seen some curveballs. As your Delta Township neighborhood

reporter, I told you how GM decided to sell its stake in the Ultium deal to LG, making the factory exclusively owned by LG Energy Solution.

Now the question is, with GM out, who will be ordering batteries from this plant?

“The battery plant has been the largest project we’ve ever seen in the Lansing region.”

I asked Lansing Economic Area Partnership COO Keith Lambert about some major buzz online.

“There was news that broke related to Toyota, a very significant order of EV batteries that will help sustain this plant moving forward,” said Lambert.

That news led me to ask Toyota about what they could say about the development.

They told me that in October 2023, they signed a purchase agreement with LG Energy Solution for their Holland, Michigan, factory. However, an update was signed in December that enables LG the flexibility to decide where in Michigan to manufacture.

What that means for Delta Township isn't certain just yet because everything is contingent on the acquisition of the facility.

To that point, an LG Energy Solution official told me, quote:

“LG Energy Solution is currently under discussion with GM to acquire the plant, and once finalized, we will make an announcement on the acquisition.”

As we wait to hear what could potentially be a billion-dollar order here in Delta Township, back at Tony M’s they’re waiting to see what it means for their orders—with the hopes to see a big boost to business.

“I don't know if they’re gonna have a third shift getting out around seven that likes to go out, only likes to go out one night a week, or maybe they come by with the GM on Friday mornings at the end of the third shift,” said Farrell.

