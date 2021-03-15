Delta Township restaurant weeks starts

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The countdown is over because restaurant week in Delta Township kicked off Monday

It goes through March 22.

This is the first year the township is holding restaurant week, which was designed to encourage people to support the restaurants in the area.

Delta Township Supervisor Ken Fletcher says they're thrilled to bring the concept to Delta Township.

"We understand our businesses are hurting right now, especially our restaurants. This is an effort to encourage the community to support Delta restaurants as they bounce back from a difficult year," Fletcher said.

Many restaurants in Delta Township are offering promotions or specials. Fletcher says in most cases, to receive a special or promotional offer, you must mention restaurant week to your server or when you place your take-out order.

Click here for more information about restaurant week.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook