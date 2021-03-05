Restaurant week in Delta Township kicks off March 15

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Whether you like to dine in or pick food up from a restaurant, make sure to mark your calendars for restaurant week in Delta Township, which starts March 15 and goes through March 22.

This is the first year the township is having restaurant week, and it’s designed to encourage people to support the restaurants in the area.

“We wanted to do something to really highlight the good restaurants in our township and to help them get back on their feet. And hopefully, bring some new business into them to help them survive this pandemic,” says Delta Township Supervisor Ken Fletcher.

During restaurant week, they created cuisine themes.

“March 15 is going to be Mexican day, so we encourage you to go out and check out the great Mexican restaurants in the township. And March 16 is barbecue or soul food,” Fletcher said.

Courtesy of Delta Township Restaurant week in Delta Township

One of the owners of The Smoke N’ Pig BBQ, Bryan Torok, says he thinks restaurant week is a great idea.

“So we’re going to see some new faces and hopefully make some new friends and some new customers. So it’s going to help our business. I think it will help us a great deal,” Torok said.

On March 16, Smoke N’ Pig will offer a 20 percent discount on any orders except for large catering orders.

“As a way for us to say thank you and kind of give back to the community as well as to greet some of our new customers,” Torok said.

There will be other restaurants in Delta Township offering promotions or specials.

Click here for more information about restaurant week.

