Delta Township residents voice concerns over proposed public safety assessment after failed county millage

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Delta Township neighbors sounded off on a plan to maintain a police presence in the neighborhood during a public hearing on Monday.



The proposed public safety special assessment would cost property owners about $161 more per year.

Residents expressed mixed opinions, with some supporting the need for police services despite the cost.

The assessment comes after Eaton County voters declined to pass a safety millage in May, leading to cuts in road patrol.

About two dozen people spoke at Monday's public hearing on the township's proposed public safety special assessment.

The price tag for the assessment is just under $8 million for Fiscal Year 2025-2026 according to the township. Township leaders estimate it would cost property owners an average of $161 more a year. Property owners would see that cost on their winter tax bill, if approved.

"And my taxes have increased 35% in the last 10 years. This is not sustainable for my family," one resident said.

In May, voters declined to pass a safety millage in Eaton County. That led to the county gutting road patrol and other services.

Some supporters argue they need police and that the tax rate could be worse.

"You want taxes? Move into East Lansing. Move into the city of Lansing and see how bad their taxes are there. We're not paying half of what they're paying out there," one supporter said.

Others wonder if their vote even mattered.

"This approach undermines public trust and the democratic process," one resident said.

"Makes me wonder what the point of having that vote even was if we're going to get hit with that tax anyway," another resident said.

In June, the county and township voted to approve the contract. The township moved to hold two public meetings before the current contract ends September 30. The township says it wants to adopt the resolution by October 20.

The next public hearing is September 2.

