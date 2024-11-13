Delta Township residents rally to keep Anderson Nature Park open past dusk

New signage at Anderson Park sparks debate over closing hours in Delta Township.

Residents urge the board to extend park hours, allowing evening trail access.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“I’m a professional individual, I work 9-5 everyday.” Said James Lenon, Delta Township Resident.

Trail Rider and Mid-Michigan Mountain Biking Association board member James Lenon has ridden the trail at Anderson park in delta township for years.

but the township put up new signs here, clarifying open hours and that's raised concerns for him.

“Simply signage has been put up by the park just stating the park closes at dusk with the concern that now police or authorities can be called if anyone is in the park at that dusk hour even if it’s 6pm.” Said Lenon.

township document say The new signage was put in after a neighbor complained of mountain biker's lights shining into their home. I couldn't reach that neighbor for comment.

Township officials say they have dealt with this neighbor's concerns, related to trails, mountain bikers, and safety concerns for more than 10 years and have recently moved trails farther from his property to try to avoid any more issues.

“A public park is enjoyed by thousands upon thousands of people every year, and one or two individuals should not be able to dictate the accessibility to those places.” Said Lenon.

Lenon tells me mountain bikers, hikers and runners have used the trail after dark for years, despite the dawn to dusk rule set by Delta Township Parks.

“We hope that Delta Township will come to a reasonable solution, possibly a 7am-10pm timeline, open and close, type format for the park.” Said Lenon.

A packed Monday night board meeting brought out neighbors to ask township officials to consider making a change for Anderson park to have hours from 7 in the morning until 10 at night. township officials are going over an idea to allow neighbors to get a permit to stay in the park after dark.

“Obviously it’s always fun when we have a passionate group of advocates for something, but all these public policy issues are always complex so we just have to make sure we look at things very systematically and come up with the best solution for the community as a whole.” Said Brian Reed, Township Manager.

The board plans to come back to the issue at a meeting on Monday.

In the meantime, Lenon hopes the hours are eventually changed, and the park stays open later.

"Mental health, physical health is extremely important and I think as a community we should build those things up and make them more available rather than limiting." Said Lenon.

