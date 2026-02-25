Delta Township officially names John Kahler as its new fire chief

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Delta Township has named John Kahler as the new chief of the Delta Township Fire Department, following months of service in an interim role.

Kahler has been serving as interim fire chief and designated township emergency manager since Aug. 9, 2025, after the departure of J. David Feichtner, who took a job closer to his home in Oakland County. Kahler was originally hired as assistant fire chief on Aug. 16, 2021.

"I am honored to be appointed as the Delta Township Fire Chief. I couldn't think of a finer group of people to lead and am happy to have the trust of the Township," Kahler said. "I am eager to continue to build upon the exceptional reputation of the Delta Township Fire Department as one of the best in the region, and I look forward to continuing to foster positive relationships with township administration, the township board, department personnel, and the residents of Delta Township."

DELTA TOWNSHIP John Kahler, Delta Township Fire Department Chief

Before joining Delta Township, Kahler had more than 30 years of experience with the Wayne County Airport Authority Fire Department and served as emergency management coordinator for Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Michigan. He brings specialized training and expertise in emergency management, search and rescue, and fire investigation.

Township Manager Brian Reed praised the appointment.

"Chief Kahler has been instrumental in every major initiative in the department over the last five years and has done a terrific job serving in the interim role," Reed said. "Chief Kahler is respected by the Township Board, our dedicated Firefighters, Township staff, and the community - he is a consummate professional. I have a tremendous amount of respect for his leadership and enjoy working with Chief Kahler. I trust his abilities to build on the foundation he has created and the success we have shared for the Fire Department and the Township."

In the coming weeks, Delta Township will post for the assistant fire chief position.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

