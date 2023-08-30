Delta Township offering brush and limb drop site

Delta Township is offering a drop off site for residents to discard of fallen branches, limbs, leaves and debris

The drop off site is in the Players Club lot off of South Canal rd and West St. Joe Highway

This drop off site is for Delta Township residents only

The lot is open this week until Saturday from 8am to 7pm and opens again after the Labor Day holiday

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Jim Ettinger has seen numerous storms in Mid Michigan

"There was a ice storm in 13 and then there was another bad one"

But he hasn't seen one with results quite like this

"Yeah... Yeah as far as over all"

After Thursdays aggressive storm that knocked down 100s of trees... Delta Township residents wasted no time getting their broken trees and branches to the township's drop off site

"People started bringing stuff on Friday"

Branches, tree stumps, bags of leaves all in a massive pile in the lot off of South Canal rd and West St. Joe Highway

A busy week for local lawn services

"I've been having to use lots of chainsaws and I just had to clean up a 30 foot pine tree"

With many trips to this very lot

"I've been here at least 6 times this week"

The township brush and limb drop off will be open this week until Saturday from 8am to 7pm

"It's going to be chipped up Friday and then we will start all over"

And will pick back up again next week following the Labor Day holiday. It's only open to township residents.

