Delta Township nonprofit gives prom, homecoming dresses to local high schoolers

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — With homecoming season wrapping up and prom season approaching, we stopped by one local nonprofit that is making sure every girl feels like a princess.

Madison Rutledge came into the Lansing Mall not too sure if she would find the dress of her dreams for her upcoming winter dance.

"I thought I was just gonna go with one that I didn't like," she said.

But she left pleasantly surprised after finding a dress that had everything she was looking for that was also free. It was all thanks to Ever After Opportunities.

The organization is geared toward providing young girls with their dream dresses for no cost as well as providing them with life skills.

Rebecca Moccardine started this organization because of a personal connection to the cause.

"I couldn't afford my oldest daughter's dress when she went to her high school, and so an organization helps with her," she explained.

Ever since then, it's been her mission to provide other young girls the help that her daughter received. Every dress in the store has been donated by local women looking to help the organization, and according to Moccardine, community support has been overwhelming.

"There's one lady tonight that brought in 19 dresses, and you just melt because you know that each of those dresses are going to find a girl," she said.

Women across Eaton County have found different ways to support, including Eaton County District Court Judge Julie O'Neill, who was at the store last week helping young ladies like Madison say yes to the dress.

"I love our community. We have a lot of big-hearted people in our community, and I wanted to be able to show the support and recognize all the wonderful things that are happening," O'Neill said.

Ever After Opportunities has just wrapped up their homecoming dress giveaways and is prepping for their prom dress giveaway, which will begin in March.

