Delta Township neighbors react to Trump’s first 100 days in his second term

Neighbors share mixed reactions to Trump’s second-term policies, from immigration to job security.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors are feeling about president Donald Trump's first 100 days in his second term. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“So far, I’m pretty happy with what’s going on,” said Lydia Michaels, a Delta Township Resident.

“I feel as though it’s horrible,” said Cordero Spencer.

I heard mixed feelings here in Delta Township as neighbors reflected on President Donald Trump's first few months back in the White House. Tuesday marks his 100th day of his second term.

“I think he had a lot to fix.”

Neighbor Kim Warren said she voted for Trump, saying his efforts on immigration have stood out to her.

“I think he’s being tied up with it. I think he’d do better if they'd at least let him get the criminals out of here,” said Warren.

But another neighbor told me a different perspective.

“I’d say it’s been a mess.”

Brianna Bassett is concerned about the future of federal jobs, including her own.

“He laid off a lot of federal workers, and that’s my field, you know, and it kinda makes me worried about the future,” said Bassett.

