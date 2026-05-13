Delta Township names Eric Arnold as its new Assistant Fire Chief

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Delta Township has named Eric Arnold as its new Assistant Fire Chief. Arnold brings more than 25 years of fire service experience to the role.

Arnold dedicated his career to serving the community, strengthening department operations, and leading firefighters with integrity, accountability, and professionalism.

Delta Township Eric Arnold Delta Township Assistant Fire Chief

"I am excited for the opportunity to serve the Delta Township community and become part of an organization that is widely respected for its superior service, expertise, and professionalism," Arnold said.

"I look forward to working alongside Delta's dedicated fire professionals who make this department a success. I am eager to step into this administrative role, where I hope to provide strategic leadership through an effective, forward-thinking fire department capable of meeting the evolving needs of this community."

Prior to joining Delta Township, Arnold was a member of the Dearborn Fire Department, where he spent the bulk of his career since the early 2000s. Most recently, he served as Battalion Chief, leading a team of 45 on-shift staff. In that role, he was responsible for overseeing operational readiness, personnel performance, fiscal accountability, and large-scale emergency responses.

Arnold holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Grand Valley State University and a Master of Science in Technology Studies from Eastern Michigan University.

Fire Chief John Kahler praised the appointment.

"Eric has a level of experience and expertise that will add significant value to our department and the Township. From day-to-day operations, mentoring our firefighters, and moving special initiatives forward, he will be a tremendous resource," Kahler said.

Delta Township Manager Brian Reed also welcomed the new hire.

"We welcome Assistant Chief Arnold to Delta Township. He has valuable credentials and we are excited to have him join our department," Reed said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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