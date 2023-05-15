Delta Township mom keeps her daughter's legacy alive 20 years after her passing

DELA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — "My Jasmine, she's a little butterfly is exactly what we exemplify here today. She was full of joy, just the sparkle in our lives." said Michelle Miles, mother of Jasmine Miles. "She was a debutante, she was very active in the community sports, she was cheerleader, so she was many things to us. But more importantly, she was my baby. She was, and I truly miss her."

Jasmine Miles was a light in her family's life until one day her time was cut short, while she was walking to school.

"That particular week, she challenged me, and I'm riding the bicycle and walking, and I was a little hesitant, but I had to let her go. And I literally had to let her go, and so she didn't quite make it home that one particular day," Michelle recalled.

That one particular day was 20 years ago. Jasmine was hit by a car while on her way to school, and since then, her mom hasn't stopped fighting to keep her legacy going.

"The family went to work. You know, we didn't really take time to grieve, and we knew we had to make a difference because we didn't want that to happen to any other family," Michelle said.

Fast forward to today, the Miles family has made great progress in working with elected officials and Waverly Community Schools to make the streets safer. They also started the Waverly Warrior Scholarship to give students like Tiffany Jefferson the chance to continue Jasmine's legacy.

"It feels amazing. I've never been to anything like this before. I feel like it's amazing what they're doing, and just, you know, just to give kids her age just a chance to be who they want to be," Jefferson said.

"We still grieve, we miss her, we love her. But to know the legacy that she's left behind, makes it a little bit easier to get through life. So to have them show up still after 20 years, I am just blessed my soul was just really blessed to see this happen," Michelle said.

