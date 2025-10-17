Delta Township library earns State Librarian's Excellence Award

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Delta Township District Library has been recognized with this year's State Librarian's Excellence Award for its unique strategies and partnerships.



The library offers unique services including a health hub vending machine with free supplies like Narcan and diapers.

Grab and go meal kits from the Lansing Food Bank are distributed every Tuesday evening at 5 p.m.

The library hosts hundreds of programs annually, including a "Paws for Reading" event where kids can practice reading to therapy dogs.

"We're just trying to partner with as many services as we can to make sure that we're connecting with all members of our community," Rebecca Campbell, the community relations coordinator at the library, said.

"I just want to thank our hardworking library staff and our library board for making this a possibility," Campbell said.

This weekend, the library will host a "Paws for Reading" event on Saturday, where children can practice reading while a certified therapy dog listens, creating a supportive and non-judgmental environment for young readers.

