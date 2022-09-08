Delta Township is taking applications for their annual community awards

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Everyone enjoys when their hard work gets noticed, and now, if you live in Delta Township, you can possibly get recognition from your own town.

Each year, Delta Township holds their community awards to recognize the contributions of businesses and community members, and they are back again this year. There are four categories, including citizen of the year, business of the year, organization of the year and young person of the year.

They will all be recognized in a program put on by a number of community sponsors

If you meet the criteria listed in the nomination forms, you can submit your application through Delta Township's official website or mail it to the manager's office.

You have until Sept. 30 to nominate yourself or a friend for any of the four categories

