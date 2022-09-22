Delta Township is hosting election classes for residents

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Getting out to vote is extremely important, but what is equally as important is understanding the voting process. Delta Township's newest class will help residents get a better understanding of the process.

The Delta Township Clerk's office is offering residents the opportunity to learn about voting and elections.

These two-hour Election 101 classes will include discussions about the preparation process, Election Day and the closing and reporting process.

Classes will be held Sept. 27, Sept. 28 and Oct. 6. Pre-registration is required and spots are limited. For more information on the classes and to register for a class, you can visit this link.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

