Delta Township introduces 2 millage proposals that will appear on the November ballot

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The August primary has passed, so now, it is time to focus on the upcoming November election. We took a look into two proposals that will be on the ballot in Delta Township.

"The first proposal is a revenue proposal one mill to really for public safety services and help us preserve and enhance our public safety services, which are now 44 percent of our general fund budget, and the costs have been rising over the years," Brian Reed, Delta Township manager, explained. "So we really need to maintain our police and fire services. Proposal two is a bond proposal of one mill to replace our sheriff's substation that has documented structural deficiencies and really is functionally inadequate for the services that we provide."

If both millages pass, the average Delta Township property owner can expect to pay an extra 200 dollars in taxes per year.

More information on these proposals will come out closer to the election. Brian Reed says there be a lot of information on the Delta Township website, and they will be putting materials out on a lot of different mediums.

