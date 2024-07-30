Delta Township home rehab and repair program assists low-income homeowners afford repairs

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority awarded Delta Township 500,000$ as part of a Chill grant program.

Homeowners in selected areas from Crytes Rd to Waverly Rd who make less than 80% of the area income are eligible to apply to the program.

Watch the video above to see how the program is coming together.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“We’re really excited about the project. I think it's going to be great for the community and the residents,” said Erin LaPere, Delta Township's Deputy Town Manager.

Last Fall, Delta Township was awarded $500,000 as part of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority’s chill (CDBG Housing Improving Local Livability) grant program.

With that money, Delta Township is running a home repair program through the Capital Area Housing Partnership.

Projects like code improvements, windows, roof, HVAC, electrical repairs and more can be done through the program.

New appliances, Construction, or Luxury improvements do not qualify.

“This is a first-come, first-served program, so if you're interested in the program, you gotta apply right away and make sure you get all those documents turned in,” Said Emma Henry, Executive Director of Capital Area Housing Partnership.

So far, they have received 37 applications and will be processing them in the coming month.

“We hope this helps the people who have home repairs that are in need and couldn’t otherwise make those improvements to their house.” Said LaPere.

Homeowners in the highlighted area, from Crytes Rd to Waverly Rd, who make less than 80% of the area's income are eligible to apply to the program.

“What we often find is we go in and see deferred maintenance. If you have to choose between feeding your family or fixing a hole in your roof, it’s an easy choice to feed your family. That doesn’t cause individuals when they can't repair their homes, a huge impact,” said Henry.

Now, they have the chance to do those repairs; if selected, home repair costs can be covered by the program.

Projects up to 10,000 will be processed as grants, and from 10,001 dollars to 40,000 dollars will be processed as Zero Interest loans, forgivable after 5 years if the homeowner stays in their home.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

