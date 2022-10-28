Delta Township holds annual Community Awards Reception

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Thursday evening, Delta Township celebrated their community as they held their annual Community Awards Reception. Delta Township is taking the time to recognize residents and their contributions with Community Awards Program.

The categories include citizen of the year, young person of the year, business of the year and organization of the year, which are all designed to acknowledge and celebrate those who make the township better.

Delta Township Clerk Mary Clark, who has been apart of the Community Awards Committee for years, feels these events are important to highlight community involvement and let community members know they're appreciated.

"We love recognizing all of the good that happens in Delta we have lots of wonderful residents that do a lot of things for Delta and the Greater Lansing community, and so we want to recognize and celebrate the efforts of those people and their contributions," Clark said.

The township held the reception at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, and the award winners will be announced soon.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

