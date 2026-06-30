Delta Township fireworks canceled for second year in a row

Sharp Park will not host a July 3 fireworks show this year, marking the second consecutive year the Delta Township display has been canceled.

Delta Township has canceled its July 3 fireworks show for the second consecutive year

Township Supervisor Fonda Brewer cited public safety staffing shortages and budget constraints following a failed millage as reasons for the cancellation

Brewer said bringing the show back is "on the table" after board members and residents pushed for its return

WATCH: No fireworks again for Delta Township

No fireworks again for Delta Township

Delta Township Supervisor Fonda Brewer said the decision came down to multiple factors.

"It is safety, there is not enough people in the public safety arena to help us for that event because everybody's short staffed," Brewer said.

Brewer said the display was also discontinued due to budget constraints following last year's failed public safety millage.

Lansing resident James Mitroff said the annual show held meaning for the community.

"Usually go to the Delta fireworks, basically brings people together to celebrate, it's a holiday," Mitroff said.

Lansing resident PK Dulong, who previously attended the Delta Township display, said she plans to watch fireworks from her apartment this year.

"Being up five floors, you see fireworks for miles. So we're just gonna get some beers and some pizza and hangout in my apartment," Dulong said.

When asked whether the township fireworks could return, Brewer left the door open.

"I'm gonna put that on the table because it has come up from some other board members that we'd like it back. We all hear from this community this is a number one issue," Brewer said.

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